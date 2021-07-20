Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of TRMT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.