Trias Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

