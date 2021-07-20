Tricon Residential Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.89.

TSE TCN opened at C$14.33 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

