Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.91. The company had a trading volume of 628,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,284. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

