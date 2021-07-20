Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
TSE:TCN traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.91. The company had a trading volume of 628,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,284. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last quarter.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.