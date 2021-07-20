Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 7.7%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 3,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLLYF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.