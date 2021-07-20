Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $296,459.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

