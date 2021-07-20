TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of TrueCar worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TrueCar by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,053 shares of company stock worth $1,644,333. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

