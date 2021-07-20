TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,829.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $120,829.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

