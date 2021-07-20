Truist Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $110.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. 46,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

