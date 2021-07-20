TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $322,096.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

