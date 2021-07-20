Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 9,746.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.32% of Lightspeed POS worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

