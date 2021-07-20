Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,700 shares of company stock worth $172,757,741 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

