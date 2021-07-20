Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 208,542 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1,260.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,542 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $40,207,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 599,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

