Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 72,916 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

