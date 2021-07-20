Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 107,304 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,401 shares of company stock valued at $104,477,318. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.72. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

