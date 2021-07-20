Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $49.08 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 779.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,387 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $49,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.87.

ZM stock opened at $354.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,449 shares of company stock worth $118,789,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

