Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $55.13 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,040,714 shares of company stock worth $434,986,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

