Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,411.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.