Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $12.93 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 68.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 248.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.15 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

