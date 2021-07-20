Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $18.89 Million in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,783,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 6.68% of CRH Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

