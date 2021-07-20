Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 90,378 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

