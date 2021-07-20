Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,325 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

