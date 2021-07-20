Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.71. 631,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

