Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.76. Twin Disc shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 26,723 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.