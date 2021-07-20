Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

