Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

