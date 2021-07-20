u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

UBLXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get u-blox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.