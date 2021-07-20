U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,602 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.