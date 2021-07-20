Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $832,844.48 and $403,155.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00286136 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.