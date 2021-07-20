Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.70

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 150437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.