UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $4,450,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

