UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,654 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $12,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

