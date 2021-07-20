UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 42,254 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.81. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

