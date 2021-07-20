UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

