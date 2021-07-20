UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 331.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLQT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

