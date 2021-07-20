UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

