UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

