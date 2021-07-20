UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other REGENXBIO news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $117,035.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGNX stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

