UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 369.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

