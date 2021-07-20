UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.05. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

