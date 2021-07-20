UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,428 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Redwood Trust worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

