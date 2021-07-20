UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,805 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

