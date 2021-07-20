UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

DG stock opened at €85.68 ($100.80) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €93.00.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

