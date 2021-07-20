UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASAZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 72,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,879. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

