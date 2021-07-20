UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

