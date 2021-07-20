UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.30 ($1.02). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 707,492 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £988.85 million and a P/E ratio of -95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.53. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

