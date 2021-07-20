UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

