Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNBLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

