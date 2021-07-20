Unibright Market Cap Hits $149.85 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $149.85 million and $2.55 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

