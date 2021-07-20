Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,329.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $9,329.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00095893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00137643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.89 or 1.00449313 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

